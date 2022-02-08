Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Monica Houle Mcgurk Sells 3,670 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MAA stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.45 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

