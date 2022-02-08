Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend by 75.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $335.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

