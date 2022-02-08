Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Tops $1.36 on Major Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $105.78 million and $21.49 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.10 or 0.07142796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00054991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.28 or 0.99771759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00056695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

