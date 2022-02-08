Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

MCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491 in the last three months.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.