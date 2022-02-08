Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Acquires 69,017 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) insider Phillip Bentley bought 69,017 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £41,410.20 ($55,997.57).

Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 60.40 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.05. The firm has a market cap of £864.33 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78. Mitie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

MTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.24) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

