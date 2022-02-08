Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Shares Up 6%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) shares shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. 1,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

