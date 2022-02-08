Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.23

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29.
About Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)
