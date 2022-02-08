MKM Partners Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$6.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACB. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.00.

TSE ACB traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.25. 985,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$60.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

