Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Up 60.3% Over Last 7 Days

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $71.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00026522 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000094 BTC.

