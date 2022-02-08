Moelis & Company (MC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MC stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

