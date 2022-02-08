Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the period. Moelis & Company makes up approximately 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $19,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after buying an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,636,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

MC traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $55.54. 2,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,951. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

