MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $13,933,850.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30.

MDB stock traded up $11.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $419.43. The stock had a trading volume of 846,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $65,542,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

