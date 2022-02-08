Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $416.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $416.27.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.22. 15,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.01 and its 200 day moving average is $376.88. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

