Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $416.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $416.27.
MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.22. 15,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.01 and its 200 day moving average is $376.88. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
