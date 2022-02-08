Moody’s (MCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $336.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $272.60 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

