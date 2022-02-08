Morgan Stanley Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €35.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €35.00 ($40.23) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.47) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($35.06) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.91) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($37.01) target price on AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.33) price target on AXA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.56 ($33.97).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXA stock opened at €27.95 ($32.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.81. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.44) and a one year high of €27.69 ($31.83).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.