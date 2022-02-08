Morgan Stanley Increases Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $39.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.03.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.23 on Friday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670 over the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 754,011 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $16,678,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after acquiring an additional 581,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 460,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

