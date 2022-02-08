Morgan Stanley Raises Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $310.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $269.27 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $272.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.49.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.