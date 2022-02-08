Morgan Stanley Trims Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Target Price to €44.00

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.72) to €44.00 ($50.57) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:KNCRY opened at $7.59 on Friday. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.
Konecranes Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konecranes (KNCRY)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.