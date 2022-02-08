Morgan Stanley Trims Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Target Price to €44.00

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.72) to €44.00 ($50.57) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KNCRY opened at $7.59 on Friday. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

