Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

