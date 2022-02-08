Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE MUR opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 2.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

