Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) & Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Financial Review

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Muscle Maker and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker -90.81% -93.88% -60.08% Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A

8.5% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Muscle Maker and Dutch Bros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89

Dutch Bros has a consensus target price of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Dutch Bros’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Muscle Maker.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Muscle Maker and Dutch Bros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker $4.47 million 5.51 -$10.10 million ($0.67) -0.92 Dutch Bros $327.41 million 5.93 $5.72 million N/A N/A

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than Muscle Maker.

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Muscle Maker on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

