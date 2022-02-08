Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NSSC opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.29. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

