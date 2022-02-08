Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Position Lifted by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 135.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 0.09% of Natera worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $142,561.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,960 shares of company stock worth $9,978,360 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

