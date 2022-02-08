National Bank Financial Cuts K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$11.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $5.62 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

