National Bank Financial Increases Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $106,010,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.