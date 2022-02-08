National Bank Financial Lowers Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$2.00

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.33.

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

