National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Purchases £150.50 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,075 ($14.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150.50 ($203.52).

Shares of National Grid stock remained flat at $GBX 1,074.40 ($14.53) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.16 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,099.81 ($14.87). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,064.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 982.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 17.21 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($14.06) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,051.30 ($14.22).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

