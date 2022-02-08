National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

NATI has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in National Instruments by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

