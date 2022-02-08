National Retail Properties (NNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.
NYSE NNN opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.
NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
