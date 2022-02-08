National Retail Properties (NNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

NYSE NNN opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

