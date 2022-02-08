Natixis Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,496 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Shares of COF opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

