Natixis Takes $7.23 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,000. Natixis owned 0.07% of Toro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

NYSE TTC opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.41.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.