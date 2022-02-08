Natixis Takes $7.63 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX stock opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

