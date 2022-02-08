Natixis Takes Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Natixis purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 541,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,000. Natixis owned about 0.87% of Suburban Propane Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $944.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $208.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $247,655.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

