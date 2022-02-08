Needham & Company LLC Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $80.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 620,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.