Needham & Company LLC Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $80.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.82.
Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 620,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89.
In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
