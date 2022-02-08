Needham & Company LLC Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $190.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $236.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

DDOG opened at $152.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,090.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average of $151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $550,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,427,099 shares of company stock worth $250,023,328 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Datadog by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

