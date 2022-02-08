Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683,792 shares of the software’s stock after selling 22,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.23% of Altair Engineering worth $116,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 134,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -762.40 and a beta of 1.57. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $82.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.19.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $1,127,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $524,579.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,981 shares of company stock worth $15,543,819. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. Griffin Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

