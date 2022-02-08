Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $97.27 Million Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,568 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Utz Brands worth $97,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 80.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 431,933 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,752,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 17.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

NYSE UTZ opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In other news, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

