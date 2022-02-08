New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

