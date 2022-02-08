NewCastle Gold (TSE:NCA) Trading 10.8% Higher

NewCastle Gold Ltd (TSE:NCA)’s share price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. 1,046,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 512,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92.
NewCastle Gold Company Profile (TSE:NCA)
