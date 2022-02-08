Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-$5.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.52 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.71. 9,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,676. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.26. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nitto Denko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.