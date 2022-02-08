Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-$5.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.52 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.71. 9,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,676. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.26. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nitto Denko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

