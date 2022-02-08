NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NMI worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

