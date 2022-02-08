NMI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,266 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,480% compared to the average daily volume of 270 call options.
Shares of NMIH stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.67. NMI has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NMI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
