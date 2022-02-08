NorthWestern (NWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NWE opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

