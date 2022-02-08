NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOV. Griffin Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.55.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 991.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 321,211 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,100,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 267,483 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

