Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 3,031.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Novavax by 462.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 350.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,645,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total transaction of $454,239.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,467. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.17.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.86.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

