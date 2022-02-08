NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 175.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -269.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.44.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

