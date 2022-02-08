Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Announces Earnings Results

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,559. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -615.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,405,616 shares of company stock worth $77,384,609. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

