NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -116.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 58.1% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 427,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

