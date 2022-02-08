NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NXP Semiconductors worth $122,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,011,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,985,000 after acquiring an additional 616,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,867,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,952,000 after acquiring an additional 458,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.