O3Swap Market Capitalization Reaches $50.68 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.67 or 0.07063898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,506.82 or 0.99759973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006322 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.